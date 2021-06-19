NGT drops proceedings against Mekedatu project

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Principal Bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has dropped the suo motu proceedings against Karnataka government’s Mekedatu dam project proposed across Cauvery river.

The suo motu case was filed and notices were issued based on a newspaper article. However, the NGT found merit in the submissions made by Karnataka counsel saying the media report was one-sided and does not disclose the facts that the process of taking necessary clearances is pending before the authorities.