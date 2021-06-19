STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry logs 295 new coronavirus cases, tally reaches 1,14,596

The test positivity rate was 3.27 percent today while fatality and recovery rates were 1.50 percent and 95.19 percent respectively.

Published: 19th June 2021 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker in PPE takes swab samples of a man for RT PCR COVID19 test, in New Delhi

A health worker in PPE takes swab samples of a man for RT PCR COVID-19 test. (File Photo | ANI)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry posted 295 new cases of COVID-19 during the last twenty-four hours ending 10 am on Saturday, raising the overall tally to 1.14 lakh.

Six more people died of the deadly disease taking the toll to 1720.

Director of the Health Department S Mohan Kumar said the new cases were spread over Puducherry 245, Karaikal 38, Yanam 4 and Mahe 8.

The cases were identified at the end of examination of swabs of 9,015 people.

Kumar said 12,17,174 samples have been tested so far and it was found that out of them 10,46,160 were negative.

As many as 1,09,083 patients recovered and were discharged so far.

Kumar said there were 3,793 active cases (597 in hospitals and remaining 3196 in home isolation). On the vaccination front, 36,820 health care workers and 22,752 front line workers have been inoculated so far.

The Director said 2,67,221 people coming under the category of either senior citizens (sixty years and above) or those above 45 years with co morbidities have been vaccinated so far since March 1.

In a release, Health Secretary T Arun said there was overwhelming response to the ongoing vaccination festival as people were making a beeline for inoculation at the vaccination centres.

The festival would go on till June 21.

He said that 100 centres were in place to vaccinate all those above 18 years free of cost.

