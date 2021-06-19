Southern Railway resumes service of 10 special trains

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the second wave on the decline, the Southern Railway has decided to resume services of 10 pairs of specials which remained suspended since June 15. Besides, the Railway has also extended the festival specials that connect the State with the various parts of the country.

According to an official statement, following trains will resume operation from June 20: train no 06865 Chennai Egmore - Thanjavur special, train no 02671 Chennai Central - Mettupalayam special, train no 02639 Chennai Central - Alappuzha special, train no 02695 Chennai Central -Thiruvananthapuram special, train no 06101 Chennai Egmore - Kollam special, train no 06343 Thiruvananthapuram - Madurai special, train no 02668 Coimbatore - Nagercoil special, train no 06729 Madurai - Punalur special, train no 06851 Chennai Egmore - Rameswaram special and train no 02654 Tiruchchirappalli - Chennai Egmore special.

Similarly, the following services will be resumed from June 21: train no 06866 Thanjavur - Chennai Egmore special, train no 06102 Kollam - Chennai Egmore special, train no 02696 Thiruvananthapuram - Chennai Central special, train no 02640 Alappuzha - Chennai Central special, train no 02672 Mettupalayam - Chennai Central special, train no 06852 Rameswaram - Chennai Egmore special, train no 02667 Nagercoil - Coimbatore special, train no 06344 Madurai - Thiruvananthapuram special, train no 06730 Punalur- Madurai special and train no 02653 Chennai Egmore - Tiruchchirappalli special.

Meanwhile, the South Western Railway has notified extension of the following special trains beyond July 1st till further advice: train 02607/02608 Chennai Central - KSR Bengaluru- Chennai Central specials, train no 02657/02658 Chennai Central-KSR Bengaluru - Chennai Central specials, 06231/06232 Mayiladuthurai - Mysore - Mayiladuthurai specials, 06235/06235 Tirunelveli-Mysore - Tirunelveli specials and 06525/06526 Kanniyakumari- KSR Bengaluru - Kanniyakumari.