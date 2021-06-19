STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Students should prepare for NEET this year: Minister Ma Subramanian

According to the current norms, the minister said, medical admissions are based on NEET marks, and so students should not have any confusion over it.

Published: 19th June 2021 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Ma Subramanian

Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Days after the State government constituted an expert committee to study the impact of NEET among students from the economically weaker sections, Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday said students should prepare for the exam this year. According to the current norms, the minister said, medical admissions are based on NEET marks, and so students should not have any confusion over it.

Subramanian was responding to AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam’s statement that NEET coaching classes has created confusion among students. Recalling the genesis of NEE T, the minister said that it was implemented when the AIADMK was in power, and it was former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi who opposed it and filed a case in the High Court, praying to cancel the exam.

“Though the AIADMK couldn’t get the President’s approval for two anti- NEET bills it passed in 2017, it is the DMK government that constituted a committee and is expediting matters against NEET,” he said. Speaking on Covid deaths in TN, he said that the government is not hiding any data. “The deaths are certified as per ICMR guidelines. Health officials were told to discuss with the Centre about the same, and if the ICMR makes changes in its guidelines, we will follow it,” he said.

Subramanian further said once the cases come down to zero, district- wise details of deaths and statement of deaths auditing committee will be shared. “Tamil Nadu has over 70,000 oxygen beds. The daily oxygen storage capacity has been increased from 330 MT to 900 MT, and storage places have been installed in several districts. Since there is a prediction that children would be affected more in a possible third wave, instructions have been passed to get beds ready in all government hospitals. Also, 250 beds will be given at Govt Institute of Child Health, Egmore, soon,” he said.

