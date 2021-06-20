'Absconding' former TN minister M Manikandan held in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A special team arrested former Tamil Nadu IT Minister M Manikandan from Bengaluru during the wee hours of Sunday on charges of raping a woman, police sources confirmed.

Tamil Nadu police formed the team after Manikandan allegedly went absconding following the dismissal of an anticipatory bail plea in the Madras High Court.

On May 28, the woman, an actor, filed a written complaint in the City Police Commissionerate against Manikandan.

Following the complaint, he was booked by Adyar All Women's Police based and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including rape, causing miscarriage and cheating slapped.

The woman alleged that she met Manikandan in 2017 when he was minister and got close to him after the latter promised to do business together in Malaysia. She had reportedly tagged along with him to several places during his official tours. She alleged that she was tortured and also forced by him to abort after becoming pregnant.