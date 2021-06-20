Tamil Nadu extends COVID lockdown till June 28. Here is the list of activities allowed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu state government has extended the ongoing lockdown till June 28 morning 6 am with some more relaxations starting Monday.

The public transport such as bus service will resume in Chennai and its three neighbouring districts.In Chennai, Metro service will also be resumed.

The new relaxations were given following the recommendations of the medical experts committee and authorities team.

To curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state, the Tamil Nadu government has extended the lockdown till June 28 morning 6 am. The districts are divided into three categories and relaxations vary in each category.

Category 1:

Coimbatore, Nilgris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts:

Existing Lockdown continues without any additional relaxations.

Category 2:

Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Kallakuruchi, Kanyakumari, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Ranipet, Sivaganga, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Tiruppattur, Tiruvannamalai, Thoothukudi, Tiruchirappalli, Viluppuram, Vellore and Virudhunagar districts.

Business hours of the individual shops including tea stalls: Morning 6 am to 7 pm.

Hotel, restaurants, bakeries and food supply e-commerce services: Morning 6 am to 9 pm.

Beauty parlours, saloons and spa, non-AC., will be permitted to function from morning 6 am to 7 pm.

Government departments for essential services will function with 100 percent capacity.

Non-essential departments will function with 50 percent of employees.

The sub-Registrar office will be functioning with full capacity.

All private companies are permitted to function with 33 percent of employees.

Export companies and the units which provide inputs to export companies will be permitted to function with 100 percent of employees.

Shops that sell electric and electronic goods and service centres, vehicle spare parts and service centres, and two-wheeler service centres, stationery shops, cell phone sales and service, construction material sales, footwear shops, opticals, Home finance companies, Non-banking finance companies and microfinance companies will be functioning from 9 am to 5 pm.

Admission and other administration works in educational institutions.

Functioning of sports academies and sports competitions in open places will be permitted from morning 6 am to 5 pm.

Cinema halls can carry out maintenance works once in a week with due permission from the respective Tahsildar.

Category 3:

Chennai, Chennalpattu, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur districts.

Additional relaxations along with the relaxations given to category 2 districts.

Roadside food stalls can sell foods, only parcel service, from 6 am to 7 pm.

Shootings for cinema and TV serials will be permitted with a maximum of 100 people after conducting the Corona test.

Post-productions works will be permitted.

The public transport within districts and inter districts, only the above four districts, will be permitted with the 50 per cent of passengers, only in non-AC busses.

Call taxi and auto service will be permitted without e-registration.

Metro rail service will be permitted to operate with 50 per cent of passenger capacity.

All construction works will be permitted.

All private companies will be permitted to function with 50 percent of employees.

Fancy stores, vessels stores, xerox shops, tailors, printers, photo and video studios, dry cleaners will be permitted to function from morning 9 am to 7 pm.

Potters and other handicraft workers will be permitted to function from 9 am to 7 pm.

Computer software and hardware sales and service from morning 9 am to 7 pm.

General to all districts:

After getting the e-pass from the respective districts, where the marriage will take place, only 50 persons can attend the marriage functions, except for Coimbatore, Nilgris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts.

Emergency travelling for Kodaikkanal, Nilgris, Yercud, Yelagiri and Kutralam will be permitted after getting the e-pass from the respective district collectors.

