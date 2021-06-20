STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu lifts curbs on inter-district movement in four districts; MTC, metro train services to resume

Since May 17, the State government restricted inter-district transportation completely except for medical emergencies and last rites.

Published: 20th June 2021 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Police checking vehicles after the lockdown relaxations in Chennai on Monday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After 33 days, the State government on Sunday lifted inter-district movement of the general public and decided to permit public transportation in Chennai and three neighbhouring districts.

From Monday onwards city buses operated by Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), city and Mofussil services of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (Villupuram) and Metro train services will resume their services with 50 percent of seating capacity.

Bus transportation is allowed only in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts, said Chief Minister M K Stalin in a press note while extending the lockdown till June 28.

“Commuters will be allowed to travel within the four districts by bus and other public transportation without any e- registration,” said a senior government official.

“The government is permitted to conduct marriages restricting the maximum participants to 50. People within the four districts can attend weddings without any travel restrictions. However, for traveling to other districts from the four districts, an e-pass is mandatory,” explained the official.

In the meanwhile, the transport department said women, trans-persons, Persons with Disabilities can travel without paying ticket fare in ordinary city buses in Chennai and three neighboring districts from Monday onwards.

