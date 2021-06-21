STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Committed to greater autonomy, cordial ties with Centre: Tamil Nadu governor Purohit

The Governor said the government would maintain a cordial relationship with the Union government as partners in the process of nation building.

Published: 21st June 2021 11:16 AM

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit greets Chief Minister MK Stalin. (File Photo | EPS/Ashwin Prasath)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Outlining the newly elected DMK regime's policy, Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday said the Tamil Nadu government is fully committed to achieving greater autonomy for states.

Purohit in his ceremonial address to the 16th Assembly, his first after DMK formed the government after winning the April 6 Assembly polls, said the government is guided by the spirit of the Dravidian movement and identifies social justice, gender equality, economic equity, opportunity for all through reservations and progress through education and social reforms as its core values.

"These values will drive every action, every legislation, every scheme, every initiative of this government," he said.

