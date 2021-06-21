DMK Rajya Sabha MP Wilson for representation of States among judges

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson has written to President Ram Nath Kovind, urging him to direct the Union Government to give adequate representation in the appointment of judges to the Supreme Court and high courts to all States.

In his letter, Wilson stated that the Supreme Court should have on its Bench adequate representatives from all States, in proportion to the sanctioned strength of the State’s High Court.

Important disputes such as those between States, decisions that impact culture, customs, languages etc., are decided by the court, and therefore representation from each State is of significance. There is no reason why all States should not be adequately represented in the highest court of the country.

He said that being the appointing authority for judges of the Supreme Court, the President should intervene in this matter and direct the Union government to take steps to ensure social diversity and representation of all sections in the appointment of judges.