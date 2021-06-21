Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin launches call centre to redress EB grievances

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has introduced a call centre number to address grievances of EB consumers.

To address various grievances of EB consumers related to billing, new connections, power cuts, electricity fluctuation, low-lying power lines and other issues, a dedicated consumer care call centre has been established at the headquarters of TANGEDCO.

Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the consumer care call centre and introduced the dedicated phone number - 94987 94987.

According to a statement, 195 people have been deployed at the call centre, to work in three shifts. Consumers will be given an acknowledgement for their complaints and messages will be sent to them after their grievances are redressed.

Besides, a social media cell has been established to address complaints related to TANGEDCO that are expressed on social media.