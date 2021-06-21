Three persons, including a 5-year-old boy, die in blast at illegal cracker unit in TN

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Three persons, including a five-year-old boy, died in a fire caused by a blast at a house in Kalaignar Colony of Thayilpatti in Sattur on Monday morning.

The fire reportedly broke out during illegal firecracker manufacturing.

According to sources, one Selvamani (35), her son, and one Karpagam (35) were found charred to death on the spot. Two others - Surya and Prabhakar - with multiple injuries have been admitted to Sivakasi Government Hospital.

The blast reportedly took place due to a friction but further investigation is underway.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and rescue operations are being carried out under the inspection of District Fire Officer (DFO) Ganesan.

Four houses, including the one where cracker manufacturing took place, have been damaged completely.