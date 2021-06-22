Lokayukta and DVAC to be energised in TN: Governor Purohit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday said that the Lokayukta would be revitalised and empowered to deal with complaints against public authorities including elected representatives and Government officials.

Also, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) will be energised and pending complaints will be dealt with expeditiously. He further added, “Providing clean administration is the highest priority.”

Commenting on the Energy sector, the Governor said, “A detailed strategic study of the finances and governance structure of TANGEDCO would be carried out and new power generation capacity would be added through the speedy execution of long pending power projects and by promoting renewable energy.”