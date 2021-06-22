STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New laws to regulate groundwater soon: Governor Purohit

According to the Central Groundwater Board, there has been a general decline in groundwater level in 2003 due to the complete desaturation of shallow aquifers.

Appavu welcomes the Governor at Kalaivanar Arangam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government will bring in a new legislation to regulate groundwater use to protect the interests of farmers and common people dependent on ground water. Chennai Metro Flood Management Committee will be set up to devise flood control methods and design storm water drains to reduce the detrimental impact of floods.

This was announced by Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit in his address to the legislative assembly on Monday.The utilisable groundwater recharge is 22,423 million cubic meter (MCM). The current level of utilisation expressed as net groundwater draft of 13.558 MCM is about 60 per cent of the available recharge, while 8,875 MCM (40 per cent) is the balance available for use.

The percentage of safe blocks has declined from 35.6 percent to 25.2 percent while the semi-critical blocks have gone up by a similar percentage. Over-exploitation has already occurred in more than a third of the blocks (35.8 per cent) while eight blocks (2 per cent) have turned saline, according to the data available from Environmental Information System.

According to the Central Groundwater Board, there has been a general decline in groundwater level in 2003 due to the complete desaturation of shallow aquifers.Meanwhile, the Governor also said that the Chennai Metro Flood Management Committee will comprise experts in environment, urban planning, and disaster management. He said the energy and enthusiasm of the youth will be harnessed to restore and conserve water bodies.He also said a new model will be put in place for urban governance capability, citizen focused service delivery in key areas including and water supply and to enhance the resilience of cities. 

