Panel studying NEET impact receives huge response

CHENNAI: The high-level panel that was set-up by the State to study the impact of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on medical education, has received 25,000 representations until Monday, said Justice AK Rajan, who heads the committee.

Meeting reporters on Tuesday, he said that the panel has received responses from various stakeholders, including parents, students, teachers and politicians. “We got mixed feedback on NEET. Although more people want it scrapped, there are many who want the test to be held. Some have suggested reintroducing it after a few years and some others have suggested scrapping it after a few years,” he said.

Justice Rajan added the panel is currently collating data required to answer questions raised by the government. “We still have not collected sufficient data. We will make recommendations to the government based on the data we get,” he said, adding that there will not be an extension of time period for public feedback as the panel has already received overwhelming feedback.