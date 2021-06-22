Separate annual agriculture budget will be tabled: Governor Purohit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday announced that the government would introduce a separate annual Budget for agriculture with the objective of increasing agricultural productivity and protecting farmers. This is one of the electoral promises of the DMK.

Delivering his customary address to the first session of the 16th Assembly, the Governor said in the agriculture sector, the emphasis would be on new technologies, new methods of cultivation and modernising agriculture with the active participation of Farmers’ Producers Groups, Farmers’ Welfare Associations and experts.

“To increase farmers’ income, allied activities like animal husbandry, value added farming, organic farming and cultivation of horticultural crops will be promoted. The government will introduce a separate annual budget for agriculture with the objective of increasing agricultural productivity and protecting farmers’ welfare.”

Uzhavar Sandhais (Farmers’ Markets) established by late chief minister M Karunanidhi will be revitalized and more such markets will be established in the State. To protect farmers, rural markets will be created under government supervision. Since the initiative of supplying vegetables and fruits to people at their doorsteps in vehicles during the Covid lockdown period was well received, it would be continued and expanded.

Stating that this government would take all steps to achieve the target of 125 lakh metric tonnes of food grain production during 2021-22, the Governor said, “New legislation to regulate groundwater use will be enacted to protect the interests of farmers and common people dependent on groundwater.”

This government would strive hard to protect Tamil Nadu’s interests in inter-State river waters issues, he said and urged the Union government to reject the Mekedatu project proposed by Karnataka, which is in violation of the judgment of the Supreme Court.