Team finds Celt manufacturing areas in north TN

‘Enquiry of the sites revealed presence of  early stages of knapping celts & artefacts’

Published: 22nd June 2021 05:22 AM

General view of the Varatanapalli hilltop showing artefacts distribution

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: Archaeologists attached to Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology, during a recent site study, have confirmed the existence of celt-manufacturing areas and grinding grooves belonging to Neolithic period along the Eastern ghats, in northern Tamil Nadu. The ‘exploration and scientific investigation’ of Neolithic sites along the Eastern ghats was held by a team of archaeologists led by Deputy Director of TNSDA R Sivanandam.

Prof. Rajan, academic and research advisor to TNSDA, and independent researchers Shanthi Pappu and Akilesh Yadav were also part of the team. A significant outcome of the exploration study is confirmation of celt-manufacturing areas at Varatanapalli and Kappalavadi. “An important contribution of the field studies is the investigation of the manufacturing sites representing early stages of knapping celts and other artefacts,” Sivanandam said.

He added, “We undertook field surveys in this region focussing on Varatanapalli and Kappalavadi resulting in the clear establishment of these sites representing celt-manufacturing areas.” Different scholars have categorised the sites in the Varatanapalli hill complex, Kappalavadi and Bargur complex as being Paleolithic and Neolithic, thus resulting in some confusion regarding their cultural attribution, he said, adding that the field surveys were undertook in this region in order to resolve the chronological affiliation of these sites.

The archaeological research team also touched down on Attipallam, Mayiladumparai and Pathiri for field study, besides examining sites in Modur Mallapadi, Guttur, Eniguddar and Kengaleri. A large number of tools and artefacts belonging to Neolithic period have been found in northern Tamil Nadu and excavation can unearth robust evidence to prove the cultural glories of the land.

