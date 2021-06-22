STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN hospitals continue fleecing as Covid patient charged Rs 80,000 for two hours of treatment

Pooja also alleged that those covered under CMCHIS were not given plasma and certain medications and that they were discharged by the hospital faster.

Published: 22nd June 2021 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Covid vaccine, coronavirus

Graffiti on a wall drawn by the Tamil Nadu Artist Association members to create awareness on Covid vaccination. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: On May 19, Pooja* got her mother admitted to a private hospital in Srirangam. The second wave was at its peak, and Pooja had had great difficulty in finding a hospital bed. But she heaved a sigh of relief for having got one as her mother’s blood-oxygen level had plummeted to a critical 74. 

When, however, she was charged Rs 80,000 for just two hours of treatment on the first day of the admission, that relief was replaced by shock. “They first checked my mother’s vitals and charged half-a-day’s fees for two hours. They charged Rs 23,000 for medicines alone. Then, they shifted her to another hospital, saying they didn’t have a bed,” said Pooja, adding that the hospital had taken an advance payment of Rs 40, 000. 

After undergoing treatment for 21 days, Pooja’s mother died on June 9, and Pooja was handed a hospital bill of Rs 11 lakh. As for a break-up, there was none, she alleged. “They gave her plasma twice and charged Rs 40,000 for that. We had no idea what was happening inside; they certainly didn’t follow any government norm on regulation of charges,” Pooja said. 

According to the norms, those not covered under CMCHIS can be charged a maximum of Rs 35,000 a day for ICU treatment with invasive ventilation and Rs 25,000 for ICU treatment with just oxygen support.

Pooja also alleged that those covered under CMCHIS were not given plasma and certain medications and that they were discharged by the hospital faster. “These hospitals are making hay out of the pandemic,” she alleged, adding that she has filed a complaint with 104, alleging medical negligence in her mother’s death, and overcharging.

Not the only case
Many patients had to take loans to settle their hospital bills. Suresh* said he sold some of his wife’s jewellery for her treatment. A few people who lost their loved ones to Covid said that even after the death of the patient, bills kept piling up. They are charged Rs 650 for a PPE kit for the burial/cremation, Rs 1,000 for the body cover, and ambulance charges, which goes up to Rs 10,000.

*Names changed

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 second covid wave Tamil Nadu Covid patient
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp