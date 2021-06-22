Will NEET take place in TN this year? AIADMK wants Stalin govt to clarify 

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Health Minister C Vijaya Basker on Tuesday urged the DMK government to clarify whether the NEET National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will take place in Tamil Nadu or not as the students are confused at the moment.

Participating in the discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in the Assembly, Vijaya Basker recalled that the DMK had, in its poll manifesto, promised that they would scrap the NEET if they came to power. Now the students are confused whether the NEET will take place or not. So, the government should clarify.

The former Minister recalled that the AIADMK had been consistent in scrapping NEET ever since it was introduced during the previous DMK regime on December 21, 2010, when the party was part of the Congress-led UPA government.

Vijaya Basker also wanted the government to clarify the stand of the DMK government on the 7.5 percent reservation given for government school students, a move initiated during the AIADMK regime.

“There is nothing about it in the Governor’s address. Already, there are reports that the present government intends to provide 2.5 percent additional reservation to the government-aided schools. The government should clarify this also.” he said.

However, the Health Minister, in his reply, did not touch upon this point.