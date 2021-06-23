BJP functionaries expelled for protest against H Raja?

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: A day after two BJP functionaries from the district registered their condemnation against the party’s senior leader H Raja, the party allegedly expelled the duo on Tuesday. The functionaries have been identified as Chandran from Karaikudi and Prabu from Sakottai.

Sources said that Chandran had shared his resignation letter, addressed to the district president, claiming that Raja had been accusing the functionaries for his defeat in the Assembly election. In his letter, he also accused H Raja of threatening him through his brother-in-law R Surya.

Meanwhile, Prabu also shared a post on the social media against Raja. Sources said that a total of 15 to 20 persons from the district submitted their resignation following the loss in the election in which two-three persons mentioned their stand against H Raja.