Cost of construction materials to be further reduced, assures Industries Minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Industries Thangam Thenarasu on Tuesday assured the Assembly that the price of the construction materials would be reduced further since Chief Minister MK Stalin has directly intervened and necessary measures have been taken.

Following the claim of AIADMK member S Ravi that the people of the State were suffering due to the skyrocketing prices of construction materials, the Minister replied that the price of cement was Rs 420 per bag in March and it rose to Rs 490 later. “After the CM’s intervention, the price was slashed to Rs 460. It will further decrease in the coming days. The prices of other materials will also be slashed,” he added.