Former minister M Manikandan moves court seeking bail in cheating case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Principal Sessions Court on Tuesday directed the State to file a report on the bail plea by June 24 moved by former minister M Manikandan in the case booked against him by an actor on charges of cheating on false promises of marriage.

The issue pertains to the former minister moving the bail plea after the Madras High Court rejected his anticipatory bail petition. A complaint was filed against him by the actress and he was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including rape, causing miscarriage and cheating.

Subsequently, hew was arrested in Bengaluru on Sunday. On Tuesday, when his bail plea came for hearing before Principal Sessions Judge R Selvakumar, the court sought for the public prosecutor to file a report by June 24.