Induction of ministers this week itself: Puducherry CM Rangasamy

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Amidst uncertainty over the cabinet, Union Territory Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Tuesday said that the induction of ministers will be completed this week itself. However he did not reveal the date of swearing in, but told reporters that it could be on June 24.

Already the BJP had given Rangasamy, the party’s list of two ministers 15 days ago on June 15, and now it is for Rangasamy to finalise his party’s three ministers and hand over the list to Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Till Tuesday evening, the Chief minister has not submitted the list of his ministers to the Lt Governor, for approval by the Union Home Ministry, a mandatory requirement for a Union Territory with legislature . Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan is in Chennai at present.