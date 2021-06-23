STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mettur storage dropping below 90 feet sets off alarm bells among farmers

Like in the previous year, about 10,000 cusecs of water is being released from the Mettur Dam for irrigating Kuruvai paddy crop over 2.11 lakh hectares in the delta region.

Published: 23rd June 2021 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Cauvery water gushes through the Kallanai (Grand Anaicut) shutters for Kuruvai cultivation in the delta region on Tuesday. (Photo: MK Ashok Kumar | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The decline in storage level of the Mettur reservoir to less than 90 feet within ten days of water release for delta region irrigation has raised concerns over Kuruvai cultivation prospects among farmers, and slowed down preparatory works.

Like in the previous year, about 10,000 cusecs of water is being released from the Mettur Dam for irrigating Kuruvai paddy crop over 2.11 lakh hectares in the delta region. With the discharge prominent, farmers set off preparatory works for Kuruvai cultivation. The  decline in storage level has, however, become a concern.

According to PWD data, during dam release in 2020, the storage stood at 101.94 feet and it took nearly 20 days for the storage level to drop below 90 feet (89.94 feet on July 1, 2020). However, this year the storage level, which was at  96.76 feet, has already dropped to 89.70 feet as on June 22.

Kaundampatti R Subramaniam, farmer and deputy secretary of Cauvery Delta Farmers Welfare Association said, "On an average, we need 1 tmc a day to irrigate the delta Kuruvai crop. With the Mettur storage level dropping constantly, were the situation to continue, the available water will not last long, which may greatly affect the season later this year. Thus the Tamil Nadu government should get the monthly allocation of Cauvery water from Karnataka (87 tmc for the months of June to August) for maintaining a fair distribution to the delta."

Considering the situation, farmers have requested the PWD to take measures for storage of available water in all irrigation tanks and lakes, which can be used for irrigation later in the season.

Ayilai Sivasooriyan, the district secretary of Tamil Nadu Farmers Association, said, "Farmers who have alternative irrigation sources like wells can successfully complete the season. But other farmers who rely only on Cauvery water might face difficulty if the situation continues. Thus, considering the welfare of the farmers, the Cauvery Management Board meeting which has been recently postponed should be organised soon and the Tamil Nadu government should take measures to get the monthly allocation of water from Karnataka."

Sivasooriyan added that the Samba season could also get affected if the situation worsens.

Officials from the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare department stated that with the season just in its early stages, farmers require decent water flow over the next 20 to30 days, following which only periodical release is required. With the current level at Mettur, Kuruvai season can pass off without any risks, they added.

Besides, the Cauvery catchment areas have received considerable rainfall in the past couple of days and the monsoon time has high prospects, they said.

