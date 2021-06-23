STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Rangasamy finalises cabinet, submits list of members to Puducherry Lt Governor

Rangasamy's cabinet would now be a six-member ministry with four from AINRC, including the chief minister and two from the BJP.

Published: 23rd June 2021 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

N Rangasamy is set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Puducherry.

Puducherry CM N Rangasamy (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Ending more than a month's suspense, the cabinet formation in Puducherry finally took shape on Wednesday with Chief Minister N Rangasamy submitting a list of members to be included in his ministry, including two BJP MLAs, to Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Though the AINRC-led NDA had swept the April 6 Assembly polls in this union territory, the cabinet formation dragged on for long as the saffron party initially insisted for a deputy CM post for one of its MLAs but later settled for the post of the Assembly Speaker.

Soon after leading his alliance to a win, AINRC founder Nangasamy was sworn-in as chief minister on May 6 while BJP's 'Embalam' R Selvam was elected unopposed as Speaker of the Puducherry Assembly on June 16.

On Wednesday, Rangasamy submitted the names of persons to be inducted in his led cabinet to Soundararjan and it would now be a six-member ministry with four from AINRC, including the chief minister and two from the BJP.

According to official sources, the Lt Governor would send the list to the Union Home Ministry, which would forward it to the President for his nod as per procedure relating to the Union Territory.

The AINRC and BJP constituting the NDA together have a strength of 16 MLAs and enjoy the support of three nominated legislators belonging to the saffron party.

The BJP's representatives in the cabinet would include A Namassivayam, a paty source said.

Details of names of the remaining BJP member and those from AINRC are awaited.

PTI COR SA ROH ROH 06231229 NNNN

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp