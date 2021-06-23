Resolution against farm laws, CAA in Budget session: Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday assured in the Assembly that a resolution to show displeasure against the three farm laws and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be unanimously passed in the upcoming Budget session. Stalin was responding to DMK MLA A Tamilarasi, after she spoke on a motion to thank the Governor for his address, and urged that the State government should adopt a resolution against the laws.

Responding to her request, the Chief Minister stated that it was the DMK that continuously urged the Union government to repeal the farm laws since the time they were adopted. The government has decided to adopt a unanimous resolution to repeal those laws to reflect the sentiments of farmers from not only TN but also across the country, he said.

It is deemed that to adopt a resolution on this in the ongoing first session of the Assembly is not good during the debate on a motion to thank the Governor, he said, further assuring that it will be adopted in the upcoming Budget session, along with another resolution against the CAA, that has created fear among the minorities.