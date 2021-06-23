STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
School teacher arrested for sexual harassment of class 9 student in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram

Allegedly tried to coerce child into sexual activity in exchange for better marks

Published: 23rd June 2021 12:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 12:50 AM   |  A+A-

Child Sexual Abuse

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: A 38-year-old Science teacher of a government-aided school in Mudukulathur was arrested on Tuesday under the POCSO Act on charges of sexually harassing a Class 9 student. The Ramanathapuram district police have urged students, who may have faced sexual violence from the teacher, to come forward and share information.

The suspect, identified as A Habeeb Mohammed, was nabbed by the police on Tuesday, following a news report about his telephonic conversation with a Class 9 girl student. In the audio clips of his purported conversation with the child, that went viral, a man is heard making sexually inappropriate conversation with the child and inviting her to his house without her parent's knowledge. In the clips, the man is heard naming and making obscene comments about several other girls studying at the school. Further, the news report alleged that he had tried to coerce the child into sexual activity in exchange for better marks.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu govt issues guidelines for student safety and protection from sexual abuse

Based on the news report, a team comprising the police wing for the prevention of Crime against Women and Children Additional Superintendent of Police Loyola Ignatius, the District Child Protection Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mudukulathur), Inspector of Mudukulathur police station and Kamuthi All Women Police Station conducted an inquiry on Tuesday, said a statement issued by the district police.

"It was found that the teacher had sent obscene messages to the student on June 18 and indulged in a provocative telephonic conversation with her the next day," the statement further read. Based on the complaint lodged by the girl's parents, the science teacher was booked by the Mudukulathur police under Section 11 read with 12 of the POCSO Act and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Promising anonymity, the district police have urged other students who may have faced harassment by the teacher to come forward to share information with the Superintendent of Police (SP) at 9498129498 or with other officials at 9443282223 / 9498207461 / 9443133948 / 8300000592.

SP E Karthik has warned of stern action under the POCSO Act and Juvenile Justice Act against those involved in such crimes.

