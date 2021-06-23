Tamil Nadu education department issues detailed schedule of lessons on Kalvi TV

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As distribution of textbooks begins in government and aided schools, the School Education Department has issued a detailed schedule of lessons to be telecast on Kalvi TV for students in Classes 1-12. The schedule can be found on https://www.kalvitholaikaatchi.com

While the Chief Educational Officers have been asked to instruct schools to ensure that students watch and learn from programmes on Kalvi TV, schools have also been asked to find out about concerns regarding access to a TV or smartphone that their students might have.

The School Education Commissioner, in a recent circular, asked schools to find out how many students had a television and access to Kalvi TV, in particular. Further, teachers have been asked to design an alternate teaching plan for students who do not have access to Kalvi TV or electronic devices and internet access. Since a comprehensive schedule of programmes is in place, heads of schools and teachers have been asked to familiarise themselves with the broadcast timings concerning their lessons.

The broadcast of video lessons in a bid to replace the regular classes started at the beginning of the previous academic year when schools were shut down owing to the lockdown last March. Subsequently, the department also came up with bridge courses and workbooks over the summer to address the gaps in learning.

In addition to the existing lessons, the department has added new video lessons for students in classes 1 and 12, an official from the School Education Department told The New Indian Express. Last year, the government had transferred recorded video lessons into the free laptops students were given.

In addition to this, all lessons for students in Class 6 and above will also be telecast in sign language. This was done only for class 10 students last year. Kalvi TV also has a YouTube channel, where students can watch videos if they miss the telecast.