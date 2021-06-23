TN Assembly condoles death of writer Ki Ra, actor Vivek

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Assembly on Tuesday condoled the demise of former Constituent Assembly of India member TM Kaliyannan, writer Ki Rajanarayanan (Ki Ra), freedom fighter Thulasiah Vadayar and actor Vivek.

Assembly Speaker M Appavu read out condolence resolutions and recalled their contributions in their respective fields.

The Speaker also read out obituary references for 13 former Assembly Members, including former Minister C Aranganayagam and A Mohammedjan. The Members of the House also observed a minute’s silence as a mark of respect for the deceased.