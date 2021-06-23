STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN man dies after being assaulted by police, special sub-inspector arrested

Policemen involved in vehicle checking at Pappanaickenpatti check post stopped his vehicle. Irked over this, Murugesan picked up a quarrel with the police, despite his friends' attempts to stop him.

Published: 23rd June 2021 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Salem police have registered a case against a special sub-inspector of police Periyasamy and arrested him (Photo | EPS)

By M Sabari
Express News Service

SALEM: A 40-year-old man from Edapatti in Salem died after being beaten up by police at the Pappanaickenpatti check post on Tuesday evening. The man who fainted in the police assault was taken to Salem government hospital for treatment, where he died on Wednesday morning. Following his death, Salem police have registered a case against a special sub-inspector of police Periyasamy and arrested him.

Murugesan, a resident of Edapatti near Yethapur in Salem, was a farmer, who also runs a shop in Thumbal Road. On Tuesday evening, he went to Kallakurichi by bike along with his friends and consumed liquor. In an inebriated state, they returned towards their village. Policemen involved in vehicle checking at Pappanaickenpatti check post stopped his vehicle. Irked over this, Murugesan picked up a quarrel with the police, despite his friends' attempts to stop him.

Following this, special sub inspector Periyasamy attacked him. Murugesan fainted and fell down on the road. Due to the impact, he sustained injuries on his head. His friends took him to Thumbal Primary Health Centre, where he was provided first aid, before being shifted to Attur government hospital. Since his condition worsened, he was referred to Salem Government Hospital, where he died on Wednesday morning.

Salem district Superintendent of Police (SP) M Sree Abhinav told The New Indian Express that a criminal case was registered against Periyasamy and he was arrested. Further investigations are on, he added.

Murugesan’s friend who recorded the police attack on his mobile phone uploaded it on social media, and it subsequently went viral.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TN police Salem
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp