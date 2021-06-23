TN man dies after being assaulted by police, special sub-inspector arrested

M Sabari By

Express News Service

SALEM: A 40-year-old man from Edapatti in Salem died after being beaten up by police at the Pappanaickenpatti check post on Tuesday evening. The man who fainted in the police assault was taken to Salem government hospital for treatment, where he died on Wednesday morning. Following his death, Salem police have registered a case against a special sub-inspector of police Periyasamy and arrested him.

Murugesan (40) from Idaiyarpatti, Attur in #Salem, who was under the influence of alcohol, fainted after beaten up by policemen at Pappanaickenpatti check post on Tuesday evening.



Murugesan, a resident of Edapatti near Yethapur in Salem, was a farmer, who also runs a shop in Thumbal Road. On Tuesday evening, he went to Kallakurichi by bike along with his friends and consumed liquor. In an inebriated state, they returned towards their village. Policemen involved in vehicle checking at Pappanaickenpatti check post stopped his vehicle. Irked over this, Murugesan picked up a quarrel with the police, despite his friends' attempts to stop him.

Following this, special sub inspector Periyasamy attacked him. Murugesan fainted and fell down on the road. Due to the impact, he sustained injuries on his head. His friends took him to Thumbal Primary Health Centre, where he was provided first aid, before being shifted to Attur government hospital. Since his condition worsened, he was referred to Salem Government Hospital, where he died on Wednesday morning.

Salem district Superintendent of Police (SP) M Sree Abhinav told The New Indian Express that a criminal case was registered against Periyasamy and he was arrested. Further investigations are on, he added.

Murugesan’s friend who recorded the police attack on his mobile phone uploaded it on social media, and it subsequently went viral.