10th standard performance to be used for calculation Class 12 marks in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The performance in the Class 10 state board public exam will be used as part of the marks students will be allotted for Class 12 results. However, its weightage remains unclear.
The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has directed all Chief Educational Officers (CEO) to instruct school head masters to verify and upload the Class 10 marks of students currently in Class 12, on the directorate's website on Friday.
It is expected that Tamil Nadu will follow CBSE's suit in issuing the Class 12 results before July 31. Head masters in the state have been asked to verify the marks with the nominal roll and the mark certificates submitted during admissions for Class 11.
After completing the verification of the final list of candidates, the results should be handed over to the concerned district Assistant Director of Government Examination, the director said in a circular on Thursday.
The move comes shortly after the Supreme Court directed all State governments to release the Class 12 results by July 31. The apex Court also gave the nod for CBSE's 30:30:40 evaluation formula for the 12th board exams 2021 which decided on giving 30 per cent weightage on Class 10 results, 30 per cent on Class 11 results, and 40 per cent weightage on Class 12 results.
However, due to the cancellation of the Class 11 state board public exam, it is unclear how the
final marks will be calculated in Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu government has formed a committee
to formulate the procedure in which class 12 marks will be calculated.
