Delayed results put colleges in a fix over UG admission 

Things are no better with postgraduate courses as non-autonomous colleges are still conducting their examinations. 

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: This is the time colleges are usually busy with admissions, but the pandemic has changed that. Due to delay in the publication of Class XII results by CBSE and State board, colleges are worried about delayed admissions to undergraduate programmes. Things are no better with postgraduate courses as non-autonomous colleges are still conducting their examinations. 

College managements said delayed admissions would affect the entire academic calendar and that they would have to devise strategies to complete the syllabus in time. They said that last year, despite the pandemic, they managed to start fresh academic session by August. This year, however, it seems the new session would only begin in September.

Though a few colleges in the city have started online registration for admission, it is hardly of any use. “We are stuck in a very difficult situation. We have started an online registration process and so far, have received over 40,000 applications for 3,200 undergraduate seats.

But we are not able to move further with the selection process as students are yet to upload their marks,” said principal of Loyola College, Thomas Amirtham. “We used to conduct screening tests for a few courses like visual communication, but this year we cannot do that also. We will have to wait for the Class XII results to complete admission process,” he added. 

The CBSE board has directed schools to publish results by July 31, and thereafter State board results will be published. And then colleges will need at least one month to complete admission process. Even with the best of efforts, colleges will find it difficult to start the new academic session before September, said college officials.

MG Ragunathan, principal of Guru Nanak College, said the institute will curtail holidays and work for extra hours to ensure that syllabus is completed in time. “We will formulate strategy to cover up the loss of time caused due to delayed admissions. Our teachers will work extra hours and conduct extra classes,” said Ragunathan.

However, the uncertainty is giving sleepless nights to students. “I am so worried about my future and career. The marks which I will be awarded in class XII, will it be enough to ensure me a seat in a good college? The tension is unbearable,” said K Sanjith, who is anxiously waiting for his CBSE class XII results.
 

