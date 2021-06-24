STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK will surely take steps to slash fuel prices, assures PTR

During his speech, AIADMK floor leader Edappadi K Palaniswami asked when the government was going to implement the poll promise of slashing petrol and diesel prices. 

Tamil Nadu minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan

Tamil Nadu FinMin PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Assuring that the DMK would take steps to reduce prices of petrol and diesel, Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan stated the DMK gave its poll promises on the issue without knowing the actual fiscal status of the State.

On the government’s efforts to table a white paper on the State’s fiscal status, Palaniswami said all the budgets of the State government were audited by the CAG and added the AIADMK government had disclosed all details over the State’s fiscal status.

Responding to him, Thiaga Rajan stated, “The then AIADMK-led government didn’t table the five CAG reports of the State’s budget including in 2017-2018 and 2018-2019. 

Now, the State government has sent the report to the Governor. And the DMK made such promises based on earlier budgets of the State. But I came to know that the financial status of the State is worse than what we saw in the budgets,” he elaborated. He further stated that the poll promises of DMK such as slashing petrol and diesel prices will surely be done after taking appropriate steps to correct the wrongdoings of the former government.

