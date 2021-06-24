STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC issues notice to Centre on plea challenging new IT rules

Court observes omnibus interim order unnecessary at this stage

Published: 24th June 2021 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Central government in a plea moved by the Digital News Publishers Association, comprising 13 media outlets, challenging the constitutional validity of the Information Technology Rules, 2021.

The first bench, comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, admitting the plea, tagged the present petition along with a pending plea moved by Carnatic musician TM Krishna, who had approached the court a few weeks ago.

The bench also granted interim relief for the association to approach the court if any coercive and arm-twisting action is taken under the rules, particularly under provisions 12, 14 and 16 of the new Rules.

Senior advocate PS Raman, appearing for the petitioners, contended that two provisions of the rules immediately offended the association.

“Particularly, Rule 16 is an omnibus provision giving power to the secretary of the Union Ministry of Information & Broadcasting to block public access to any digital information,” he said, while also seeking an interim order, restraining the Union from taking any action under the rules pending disposal of the plea.

Approach, if any coercive action, HC to news outlets

The counsel also argued that the inter-departmental body, under Rule 14 of the new IT Act, appeals against decisions of the self-regulatory body, and is composed entirely of bureaucrats, which is a cause for concern. The self regulatory body, under the new IT rules for media outlets, are to be chaired by a former judge of the Supreme Court or High Court, the counsel said.

The bench, in its reply, observed that there was no need to issue an omnibus interim order at this stage since no coercive action has been taken against media outlets yet. “However, if such provisions are resorted to against the petitioners, the latter will be at liberty to apply for interim relief,” said the bench. According to the petitioner, Part II of the IT Rules, 2021, (due diligence by intermediaries and grievance redressal mechanism) is anti-ethical to fundamental rights.

By these provisions, private intermediaries are vested with excessive power in shaping the discourse of speech in the country. In particular, Rules 3(2) (b), 2(1)(d), 4 (2), 4(4) are cited that intermediaries becoming trigger-happy to pull down content by keeping a low threshold for complaints received over the content, self-censorship, lack of opportunities for users to be heard before content is taken down, curtailment of free speech through “automated tools”, infringement of the privacy of users, etc.

The stringent timelines forced under Part II incentivise intermediaries to over-censor content, thereby curbing free speech, the petitioners added. The new IT Rules seek to regulate the conduct of entities that do not even fall within the scope of the IT Act of 2000, stressed the petitioners. The IT Rules, 2021, seek to curb the freedom of speech and expression, as well as the freedom of press by proscribing content based on vague and subjective grounds, which have already been struck down by the Supreme Court, added the petitioners.

What the petitioners want
The petitioners urged court to declare the new rules as ultra vires, void and violation of Articles 14, 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(g) of the Constitution. They said the rules seek to curb the freedom of speech

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IT rules Madras High Court
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp