Railways announces resumption of two special train services amidst relaxations

CHENNAI: The railways announced resumption of two special trains in view of relaxations of lockdown norms. South Central Railway has notified the resumption of Chennai - Tirupati daily express special from June 26.

The daily reserved special trains will be operated in Chennai - Tirupati and Tirupati - Chennai from June 26 and will be operated till further advice. Similarly, Western Railway announced restoration of the services of Train No. 09424/09423 Gandhidham BG - Tirunelveli - Gandhidham BG Special Fare Superfast Festival Specials.

Train No.09424 Gandhidham BG - Tirunelveli Special Fare Superfast Festival Special will leave Gandhidham BG at 4.40 am with effect from June 28 (Monday) and reach Tirunelveli at 2.05 am , the third day, until further advice. In return direction Train No. 09423 Tirunelveli - Gandhidham BG Special Fare Superfast Festival special will leave Tirunelveli at 5.15 am with effect from July 1st (Thursday) and reach Gandhidham BG at 2.35 am the third day, until further advice, said Southern railways in a statement issued on Wednesday.