Stalin promises good decision over 10.5% Vanniyar quota

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin assured the Assembly that a good decision will be taken on separate reservation for the Vanniyar community. His statement came in response to PMK floor leader GK Mani’s demand that the State government take steps to implement the 10.5% of separate reservation to Vanniyar community. Mani, when he spoke on a motion to thank the Governor for his address, also stated there is no court order to stay the reservation.

Responding to him, Stalin stated, “Two days ago, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss had sent a letter in which he elaborated various issues and highlighted the importance of implementing the 10.5% reservation to Vanniyar community. Besides, he urged that steps be taken to implement the Tamil Nadu Government Act 8/2021 and issue necessary GOs and regulations at the earliest.” He added that a detailed consultation and review will be conducted with the authorities concerned and surely, a good decision will be taken.