Stalin seeks AIADMK’s support to abolish NEET in TN

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday sought the Opposition AIADMK’s support to abolish NEET and he further informed the Assembly that the government will take appropriate steps to abolish the exam for the admission of MBBS in the State.

Leader of principal Opposition party Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday, when he spoke on a motion to thank the Governor’s address, questioned the DMK members over NEET and said the students of the State are in confusion over whether NEET will be held this year.

Responding to him, Stalin said, “Till the DMK was in power there was no NEET in the State. After the then Union government brought in the NEET Act, the DMK government got a stay at the Supreme Court and we prevented NEET. But, during the last AIADMK-led government, two resolutions were passed against NEET.

But the President of India rejected the resolution. The same was not disclosed to the Assembly,” he charged. He further added that he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi against holding NEET when he had met the latter recently.

On the AK Rajan committee appointed to study the impact of NEET, Stalin stated that to abolish the exam through legal procedure, the government has formed it. He added that appropriate steps will be taken to abolish NEET in the State.

He further assured, “We will surely get exemption from the NEET. And the answer for the question on whether NEET will take place in the State is the same as the answer of the then AIADMK-led government when the issue was raised in the Assembly last year”, he underlined.

He further urged AIADMK to extend cooperation to the ruling party to get exemption from NEET. Immediately, Palaniswami replied to the Chief Minister that the AIADMK party will cooperate on this issue.