TN to extend term of local body officers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru and Minister for Rural Development KR Periakaruppan on Wednesday introduced separate Bills for extending term of special officers of urban and rural local bodies in districts of Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi for a period of six months since polls for these local bodies are yet to be held.

The term of the special officers is expiring on June 30. So, according to the Bills, the special officers of village panchayats, panchayat unions, district panchayats, town panchayats, municipalities and municipal corporations will be extended till December 31 or until the first meeting of the council is held after the elections.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court directed the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission to hold elections to the local bodies in the above nine newly-formed districts by September 15.