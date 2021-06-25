Clueless of what’s next after Class 12? Ideas on the way

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Are you a +2 student who’s wondering what next? Sign up for these free webinars and get an edge. Based on a range of important topics from finding jobs abroad to the importance of technology and upskilling, the webinars are aimed at students who are curious about their future.

Edex, The New Indian Express and Sri Ramachandra’s faculty of Engineering and Technology (SRET) are joining hands to offer a series of webinars for students focused on their higher education and careers. Registration is free and students are encouraged to discuss career options and ask questions of our international experts.

The webinars that are centred around the most relevant topics like work experience, emerging technologies, global jobs and upskilling will feature experts from each area like Dr Edward Hensel, Associate Dean of Research and Graduate Studies at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), Dr Raju Balakrishnan, Dean of the University of Michigan-Dearborn, Lyndsey McGrath, Director of Global Programmes at RIT and PB Kotur of Wipro.

Here is the list of Webinars

➊ The importance of internships: Work experience during your UG study

June 26, 2021

Speakers: Dr Edward Hensel, Balaji Srinivasan, V Viswanath, Dr V Raju

➋ What jobs will be around in 2025? Navigating tomorrow’s technologies

July 3, 2021

Speakers: Madhusudanan K, PB Kotur, Dr J Senthil, Dr V Raju

➌ How do you land a PG course abroad or a global job?

July 10, 2021

Speakers: Dr Raju Balakrishnan, Lisa Gallagher, Dr James Myers, Dr V Raju

➍ Tech demands and the need to keep upskilling

July 17, 2021

Speakers: Madhusudanan K, PB Kotur, Dr V Raju, Lyndsey McGrath

Register online by logging on to www.edexlive.com