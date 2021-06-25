Collector helps family of auto driver who succumbed to Covid

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Collector GS Sameeran handed over a cheque of Rs 2 lakh to family members of an autorickshaw driver Kadhar Meeran (41) who succumbed to Covid after receiving treatment for over three weeks at a private hospital in the city.

The family from Suleeswaranpatti in Pollachi lost their breadwinner and is reeling under the debt of Rs 9 lakh borrowed for his treatment which cost them a total of Rs 14.5 lakh.

As the family exhausted all their resources, they decided to sell their house to meet clear debt. TNIE carried a report on the family’s situation on Wednesday. On Thursday, the Collector handed over a cheque to the family to meet their debts from the Collector’s Discretionary Fund. Kadhar Meeran's wife Samsath Begam, and son Salman, who is pursuing his UG final year, were asked to come to the Collectorate.

The Collector also spoke with the private hospital, where Kadhar Meeran was treated and asked them to reduce the bill by Rs 1 lakh.

The hospital staff returned Rs 1 lakh in the form of a cheque to the family in the presence of the Collector. Besides, the Collector said that he has made a recommendation for assistance from the Chief Minister's relief fund to the family.