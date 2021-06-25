Lockdown extended in Tamil Nadu till July 5 with more relaxations, malls to reopen in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday extended the lockdown period in Tamil Nadu for one more week from June 28 to July 5 with more relaxations. Public transport which was allowed only in four districts has been extended to 23 more districts. So, from June 28 onwards, buses will be operated in 27 districts. Besides, more relaxations have been allowed for 11 districts where the Corona infection is getting reduced.

On all beaches across the State, walking exercise will be allowed between 5 a.m and 9 a.m. Match box industries can function with 100 percent workforce across Tamil Nadu.

As was done already, the 38 districts in the State have been segregated into three categories. The districts which come under the three categories are as follows:

Category One has 11 districts : Coimbatore, The Nilgiris, Tirupur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai

Category Two has 23 districts: Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Kanyakumari, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Ranipet, Sivaganga, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Tirupathur, Tiruvannamalai, Thoothukudi, Trichy, Villupuram, Vellore and Virudhunagar.

Category Three has 4 districts: Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu.

ADDITIONAL RELAXATIONS FOR 11 DISTRICTS IN CATEGORY ONE:

Takeaways alone allowed in tea shops between 6 a.m and 7 p.m

The following can function between 9 a.m and 7 p.m: Shops selling electrical goods, bulbs,cables, switches and wires, hardware shops, shops selling textbooks and stationery items, footwear shops, shops selling utensils, fancy goods, photo/video shops,laundries, tailoring shops, printing press, xerox shops, shops selling home appliances including television sets, sales and service centres of vehicle distributors, shops selling spare parts for vehicles, shops selling mobile phones and other accessories, computer hardware, software, electronic appliances and spare parts and hardware shops, shops selling construction materials.

Takeaways alone allowed in roadside eateries between 6 a.m and 7 p.m

Essential departments of government offices can function with 100 percent employees while other departments can function with 50 percent employees.

Sub Registrar offices can function with 100 percent employees

All private offices and enterprises can function with 50 percent employees.

Banks, insurance companies, ATMs, SEBI and it activities are allowed with 50 percent employees

Export companies and the units which provide inputs for them can function with 100 percent workers while other factories can function with 33 percent workers.

IT and IT enabled services can function with 20 percent employees

Housing Finance companies, NBFCs, MFIs can function with 33 percent employees.

Offices of Construction companies can function with 33 percent employees.

All construction works will be allowed.

Beauty parlours, salons, spas can function with 50 percent workers between 6 a.m and 7 p.m

Sports training groups can function between 6 a.m and 9 a.m; they can conduct sports contests without spectators

In schools, colleges and universities, works relating to admission of students are allowed.

Government parks, playgrounds can be opened between 6 a.m and 9 a.m only for walkig exercise.

Takeaways only allowed in shops selling snacks between 6 a.m and 9 p.m

E Service Centres will function as usual.

E Commerce entities, can deliver food from hotels, restaurants and bakeries between 6 a.m and 9 p.m

Post-film shooting works will be allowed

Film shooting will be allowed with a maximum of 100 persons.

Maintenance works are allowed for one day per week in cinema theatres.

ADDITIONAL RELAXATIONS FOR 23 DISTRICTS UNDER CATEGORY TWO

Inter-district and intra-district public transport will be allowed

Shops selling utensils, fancy goods, photo/video shops,laundries, tailoring shops, printing press, xerox shops, shops selling mobile phones and their accessories, computer hardware, software, electronic appliances spare parts will be allowed between 9 a.m and 7 p.m

Takeaways only allowed from roadside eateries between 6 a.m and 7 p.m

All private organisations can function with 50 percent workforce.

Offices of construction companies can function with 50 percent workforce.

Inter-district and intra-district public transport will be allowed with 50 percent occupancy of seats.

ADDITIONAL RELAXATIONS IN FOUR DISTRICTS UNDER CATEGORY THREE:

Shopping malls/complexes can function between 9 a.m and 7 p.m. But theatres cannot function.

Public places of worship including temples, mosques, churches and dargahs can function by adhering to Standard Operating Procedures. But no permission for festivals and consecration ceremonies.

All private organisations can function with 100 percent workforce.

All textile shops can function with 50 percent customers without air condition between 9 a.m and 7 p.m

All jewellery shops can function without air condition and with 50 percent customers between 9 a.m and 7 p.m

Sports Training Groups can function between 6 a.m and 9 a.m and sports contests can be conducted without spectators.

COMMON ADDITIONAL RELAXATIONS FOR 27 DISTRICTS UNDER CATEGORY TWO AND THREE:

Housekeeping services will be allowed without e-Registration in private security organisations, offices, houses and multi-storey residential quarters.

Electricians, plumbers, motor technicians, carpenters, and other self-employed persons can offer their services at doorsteps will be allowed without e-registration between 6 a.m and 7 p.m

All government offices can function with 100 percent employees

Banks, insurance companies, ATM services, SEBI and its activities will be allowed with 100 percent employees.

Other industries can function with 100 percent workforce.

IT and IT-enabled services will be allowed with 50 percent workforce

HFCs, NBFCs, MFIs can function with 50 percent employees

Gyms and Yoga Centres can function without air conditioning and only with 50 percent of participants at a time and by adhering to the Standard Operating Procedures.

Museums, protected monuments can be opened for public between 10 a.m and 5 p.m

PERMISSION FOR MARRIAGES:

Travel for attending marriages between the districts under Category 2 and 3 will be allowed without e-pass and e-registration.

However, travel for attending marriages within the districts under Category 1 will be allowed with e-pass. Travelling from the districts under Category 2 and Category 3 to the districts under Category 1 will also be allowed with e-Pass.

Only 50 persons will be allowed in wedding functions

Travel to the Nilgiris district, Kodaikkanal, Yercaud, Yelagiri and Kutralam will be allowed with e-Pass from the respective District Collectors.