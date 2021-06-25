STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Man held for attempting to murder stepson

The city police arrested a 45-year-old man on the charges of attempt to murder of his 9-year-old stepson at Tallakulam on Thursday.

Published: 25th June 2021 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The city police arrested a 45-year-old man on the charges of attempt to murder of his 9-year-old stepson at Tallakulam on Thursday.

 According to health authorities, the boy, Nithin Kumar, is in a critical condition at Government Rajaji Hospital after being kicked by his stepfather, M Pandiarajan (45), at their house in Mahalakshmi Nagar 3rd Street.

The police said that the boy was a legally adopted son of Vidya. After she left her first husband, she was in a relationship with Pandiarjan. Later, they started living together at their current house as a couple and a child was born out of their relationship. Nithin was reportedly 'hyperactive' and created trouble for the couple.

On Tuesday, Nithin reportedly created some issues for Vidya. Following this, she complained to Pandiarajan, and he kicked Nithin at the back of his neck multiple times while he was sleeping. Nithin started bleeding after which he was taken to the hospital, the police added.

Initially Vidya refused to lodge a complaint against Pandiarjan but the police registered a complaint after the matter came to the attention of CWC. The Tallakulam police registered a case and arrested Pandiarjan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
attempt to murder stepson
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp