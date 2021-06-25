Man held for attempting to murder stepson

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The city police arrested a 45-year-old man on the charges of attempt to murder of his 9-year-old stepson at Tallakulam on Thursday.

According to health authorities, the boy, Nithin Kumar, is in a critical condition at Government Rajaji Hospital after being kicked by his stepfather, M Pandiarajan (45), at their house in Mahalakshmi Nagar 3rd Street.

The police said that the boy was a legally adopted son of Vidya. After she left her first husband, she was in a relationship with Pandiarjan. Later, they started living together at their current house as a couple and a child was born out of their relationship. Nithin was reportedly 'hyperactive' and created trouble for the couple.

On Tuesday, Nithin reportedly created some issues for Vidya. Following this, she complained to Pandiarajan, and he kicked Nithin at the back of his neck multiple times while he was sleeping. Nithin started bleeding after which he was taken to the hospital, the police added.

Initially Vidya refused to lodge a complaint against Pandiarjan but the police registered a complaint after the matter came to the attention of CWC. The Tallakulam police registered a case and arrested Pandiarjan.