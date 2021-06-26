STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore: Seven booked for assaulting doctor, staff over Covid treatment cost

On Thursday evening, the family members and relatives of the deceased patient visited the hospital and asked for a receipt for the treatment expenses.

Published: 26th June 2021 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

beaten up, thrashed, mob

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A week after members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) held a nationwide strike demanding law against violence on medical professionals, seven people were booked for allegedly assaulting a doctor and staff at a private hospital in Coimbatore during an altercation over the treatment expenses of a Covid patient.

The suspects, who are the relatives of the patient who died a few days ago, were booked under sections of the Tamil Nadu Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act.

According to police, Aruchamy (62) from Pollachi, tested positive for Covid and was admitted to the hospital at Sundarapuram on May 24. Despite treatment, he succumbed to the infection on May 29. 

On Thursday evening, the family members and relatives of the deceased patient visited the hospital and asked for a receipt for the treatment expenses. This later turned into a heated verbal argument between them and the hospital management. This resulted in the assault on a doctor, whose mobile phone was taken away by the patient’s relatives, according to police.

Upon noticing the brawl, K Balasubramanian (45), Public Relations Officer at the hospital, and a few staff tried to stop them. The quarrel, however, turned into a clash.  The complainant said that the gang assaulted them with stones and wooden logs, injuring them. The police added that the doctor’s mobile phone was thrown away and that he was threatened. The police are perusing the CCTV footage from the locality, and further investigation is on, according to sources.

Committee formed to guide govt on 3rd wave
Chennai:  With the likelihood of a third Covid wave looming large, the Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy formed an expert committee to guide the government in handling the crisis. The five-member committee has Siddha experts with a track record of treating infectious diseases, especially among children

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
attack on doctors COVID 19 Coimbatore
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp