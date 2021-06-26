Contacts of nine delta plus variant cases of COVID in TN being monitored: Health Minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Contacts of all the nine people who were infected by the delta plus variant of COVID-19 are being monitored, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Saturday.

Addressing reporters here, the Health Minister said all the delta plus variant cases came during the peak period in May and all of them are doing fine now.

“One person who was infected by the variant even got married. But still, we are having a surveillance on their contacts,” the minister said.

He said that experts have indicated the possibility of the delta plus variant causing a third wave and the state would be prepared to face it.

“A post recovery treatment clinic for COVID-19 is also being set up at the King’s Institute in Guindy,” he added.

He added that the state now has close to 1.8 lakh beds for COVID-19 patients and the infrastructure would not be dismantled as there could be a possible third wave.