Madurai: Driver kills himself after lockdown robs him of his job

A 33-year-old man died by suicide by hanging reportedly owing to unemployment at Usilampatti near here. 

Published: 26th June 2021 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A 33-year-old man died by suicide by hanging reportedly owing to unemployment at Usilampatti near here.  The deceased was M Ananadakumar from Anandha Nagar 1st Street. He worked as a van driver at a private school but lost his job owing to the pandemic-induced lockdown. Ananadakumar could not find another job, according to sources. 

The police said that his younger brother was serving in the military, and his two elder brothers were married and settled in another part of the village. This might have affected him, the police added. On Wednesday night, Ananadakumar died by suicide by hanging. The Usilampatti town police registered a case and investigation is underway. 

In a separate incident, a 72-year-old man died by suicide by consuming poison on Thursday in Sholavandhan. The deceased was C Kannappan (72) of South Street in Mannadimangalam in Vadipatti. Kannappan’s wife, Nagajothi, died a few days ago. Kannappan had been depressed since then, according to sources.

