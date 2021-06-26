Testing lab soon for new Covid variant: Ma Subramanian

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday said that an exclusive lab to test samples for the Delta plus Covid variant would soon be set up in the State. “At present, all the testing labs for this variant are controlled by the ICMR and we have to send samples to Bengaluru.

This is a time-consuming process,” he said. The new lab will be constructed at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore and it would be inaugurated with a month. So far, the State has sent 1,100 samples to Bengaluru for testing for the variant. “Our Chief Minister has written to the Prime Minister on fast-tracking vaccine production in Pasteur’s Institute in Coonoor and the Chengalpet plant as well,” he said.