STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Three youths arrested for assaulting policeman at checkpost in Tamil Nadu

Six youths from a village of Usilampatti taluk were riding in three two-wheelers to Dindigul, allegedly in an inebriated state. When the police attempted to question them, an altercation broke out.

Published: 26th June 2021 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

A case was registered and a search is on for the three who escaped (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Three youths were arrested for assaulting a policeman at a checkpost near Batlagundu here on Saturday.

According to sources, six youths from Nalluthevanpatti village of Usilampatti taluk were riding in three two-wheelers to Dindigul, allegedly in an inebriated state. When they came near the checkpost of Viruveedu police station near Batlagundu, one of the two-wheelers dashed against the barricade of the checkpost causing three of the youths riding on the vehicle to fall.

When the police attempted to stop and question them, an altercation broke out between the youths and the policemen.

In video footage of the incident, circulating on social media, the youths were seen shouting at two policemen, alleging that the police hit them. At this point, one of the policemen went and brought a lathi from the police checkpost. Seeing that, the youths picked up stones, a wooden log and dried coconut leafstalks nearby and began assaulting the constable.

Police sources stated that three of the youths -- Kaniraj (32), Muthumanickam (24) and Ranjith (21) -- were arrested and two two-wheelers were seized from them. The other three youths fled the spot in the remaining two-wheeler. The sources further added that the Grade I police constable Meganathan sustained minor injuries in his right hand as well as behind his left ear during the incident.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered and a search is on for the three who escaped.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dindigul Tamil Nadu TN police
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp