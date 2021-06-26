Three youths arrested for assaulting policeman at checkpost in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Three youths were arrested for assaulting a policeman at a checkpost near Batlagundu here on Saturday.

According to sources, six youths from Nalluthevanpatti village of Usilampatti taluk were riding in three two-wheelers to Dindigul, allegedly in an inebriated state. When they came near the checkpost of Viruveedu police station near Batlagundu, one of the two-wheelers dashed against the barricade of the checkpost causing three of the youths riding on the vehicle to fall.

When the police attempted to stop and question them, an altercation broke out between the youths and the policemen.

In video footage of the incident, circulating on social media, the youths were seen shouting at two policemen, alleging that the police hit them. At this point, one of the policemen went and brought a lathi from the police checkpost. Seeing that, the youths picked up stones, a wooden log and dried coconut leafstalks nearby and began assaulting the constable.

Police sources stated that three of the youths -- Kaniraj (32), Muthumanickam (24) and Ranjith (21) -- were arrested and two two-wheelers were seized from them. The other three youths fled the spot in the remaining two-wheeler. The sources further added that the Grade I police constable Meganathan sustained minor injuries in his right hand as well as behind his left ear during the incident.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered and a search is on for the three who escaped.