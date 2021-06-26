STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

With no Board exams, TN colleges in a fix over admissions

Institutions express concern over the ‘quality’ of students they will have to admit this year; bridge courses and counselling in the offing

Published: 26th June 2021 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

File picture of students arriving for their first day of classes at Queen Mary’s College in Chennai last year

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the lack of classroom sessions last year and no cut-throat assessment this time to segregate Class 12 students, colleges have expressed concern over the ‘quality’ of students they will have to admit this year. Some institutions have devised bridge courses to brush up their freshers’ basics, and some others have planned psychological counselling sessions to hone students’ skills.

Since Class 12 board exams could not be held due of the pandemic, the CBSE had informed that the performance of students in Classes 10, 11 and 12 would be taken into account while calculating their final score. Even the State boards are expected to devise a similar assessment method, which means the students’ average performance will be reflected in their mark sheets.

As Class 12 performance is not the ultimate yardstick this time, and conducting entrance exams may not be practical due to the Covid situation, colleges worry if the new arrangement will affect their institution’s overall performance.

“For just 3,200 undergraduate seats, so far we have received over 40,000 applications,” Loyola College principal Thomas Amirtham said. “After the results are published, the number will increase manifold. In the absence of a screening exam, it will be difficult to select students but we will focus on consistency. Along with Class 12 performance, we have asked students to upload their class X marks too,” he added

Guru Nanak College has decided to conduct a one-month-long bridge course for students of all streams. “The students studied entire Class 12 online and have not even appeared for the board exams. This raises serious question over their understanding of the basics. The main objective of the course is to bridge the gap between the lessons they studied in Class 12 and the lessons they would be studying at the graduation level,” said Guru Nanak College principal MG Ragunathan.

The focus should be more on uplifting the morale of students to enhance their performance, feels MOP Vaishnav College for Women principal Lalitha Balakrishnan.

“Our college will engage experts for conducting psychological counselling sessions for students after the admissions. We will also segregate students into small groups depending on their career choice and provide them guidance,” she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Board exams CBSE Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp