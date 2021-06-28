INTERVIEW| Will work for rights of women: Puducherry minister Chandira Priyanga
The 32-year-old AINRC MLA representing Nedungadu constituency is the first woman Minister from Karaikal and the second in the Union Territory of Puducherry.
Published: 28th June 2021 08:15 AM | Last Updated: 28th June 2021 08:15 AM | A+A A-
KARAIKAL: Chandira Priyanga, who was on Sunday sworn in as Minister in Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy Cabinet, said that she would work for the development of Karaikal and for the rights of women and children.
The 32-year-old AINRC MLA representing Nedungadu constituency is the first woman Minister from Karaikal and the second in the Union Territory of Puducherry.
Elected from the Nedungadu constituency for the second time, Priyanga is a resident of Kottucherry. She did her schooling in Karaikal and graduated in BBA from Annamalai University. Her father M Chandirakasu was a former minister.
Chandira Priyanga has also acted in a short film, 'Jhansi' in 2019, where she plays the role of a school headmistress teaching her students to stand up against physical and sexual abuse. It won her wide acclaim. She speaks to The New Indian Express soon upon her being conferred with Ministership:
-
What is your overall feeling at the moment?
I am grateful to Rangasamy Ayya to be given the position of Minister in his cabinet. I am proud and grateful to be chosen as the youngest minister in Puducherry’s history. I would definitely try to do well in the next five years.
-
What is your vision for Puducherry as a Minister in the Cabinet?
I wish my actions as a Minister would be in such as way that all the states in the country look up to Puducherry and its performance. Rangasamy Ayya has entrusted me with responsibility. I would certainly try to repay his trust as well as the people’s trust in me.
-
The people of Karaikal had been demanding progress for the region for years. What is your vision for Karaikal district in particular, as you are from the region?
I will work for the best of Karaikal district and will also repay the trust of those who voted me to the position. Karaikal’s development would be unprecedented in the succeeding years, as a government has been formed in Puducherry, where our coalition government is in cordiality with the State and the Centre.
-
Do you recollect your role in 'Jhansi'? How do you see its relevance in the present scenario where students and women have been flagging harassment at institutions and workplaces?
Child abuse and harassment of women are of concern in the country. It is important to protect children’s rights and keep educating them to bring about awareness on abuse.
-
You had been a vocal campaigner for women and children’s rights. What would your approach be as a Minister hereafter?
My voice would be definitely stronger as a Minister against issues of sexual abuse and harassment. Rengasamy Ayya has given whole representation for women in Puducherry. I would give special care to such issues and would definitely work to eliminate them.