INTERVIEW| Will work for rights of women: Puducherry minister Chandira Priyanga

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

KARAIKAL: Chandira Priyanga, who was on Sunday sworn in as Minister in Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy Cabinet, said that she would work for the development of Karaikal and for the rights of women and children.

The 32-year-old AINRC MLA representing Nedungadu constituency is the first woman Minister from Karaikal and the second in the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Elected from the Nedungadu constituency for the second time, Priyanga is a resident of Kottucherry. She did her schooling in Karaikal and graduated in BBA from Annamalai University. Her father M Chandirakasu was a former minister.

Chandira Priyanga has also acted in a short film, 'Jhansi' in 2019, where she plays the role of a school headmistress teaching her students to stand up against physical and sexual abuse. It won her wide acclaim. She speaks to The New Indian Express soon upon her being conferred with Ministership: