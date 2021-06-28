Lack of water puts cane farming in shambles

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Sugarcane cultivators in Palacode are predicting a bleak season as groundwater levels have sunk alarmingly low. The farmers have urged the agriculture department and sugar mills to introduce new techniques and technology to boost yield and also ensure the functioning of the Palacode cooperative sugar mills.

Main concern: Lack of water

One of the main concerns of any farmer in Dharmapuri is the lack of water, as most of the reservoirs including Kesarguli dam, Thoppaiyar dam and Chinnar dam (Panchapalli)have less than 50 per cent capacity and groundwater levels are dwindling. The farmers alleged that their stakes in the cooperative sugar mills have reduced drastically after the Palacode cooperative sugar mill remained dormant over the last two years.

Speaking to TNIE, Chinnasamy, a farmer from Pulikarai said, "For decades, Dharmapuri has been mentioned as drought-prone, yet, there has been no effective attempt to prevent depletion of groundwater. Many farmers are investing in bore wells which has added to the problems as bore wells are also failing." The majority of our lakes remain dry all year round and without water and how are we supposed to pursue sugarcane cultivation? he questioned.

‘Rise in costs yet no advantages’

Explaining the expenses, Chinnasamy said, "The cost of labour has been rising rapidly. Last year, we had to pay over `900 per head for the workers and even small farms require at least five people to complete the tasks. While labour charges increase, we get no advantages. The procurement price of sugarcane has not changed over the years and even if there is a hike, it is almost pitiful. By accounting for the fertiliser and labour costs, farmers are losing a lot more by cultivating sugarcane."

Raja, a farmer from Karimangalam said, "Sugarcane is a nine-month crop. This means it can only be cultivated only once a year. This kind of lifestyle is not stable and hence farmers are opting for other crops. Moreover, in the past 10 years, there have been no initiatives in sugarcane that encouraged the farmers to cultivate them. There have been no new schemes, no innovations or technologies to make the cultivation cheaper or sustainable. So farmers are opting for crops which would provide some quick yield and profits."

When TNIE spoke to sources in the cooperative sugar mills, they said, "Water shortage is the main issue for the decline in the cultivation. Last year, many farmers shifted to other crops which resulted in the shutting down of Palacode Cooperative Sugarmill. However, this year, we are actively encouraging farmers to pursue sugarcane cultivation. Only after the monsoon picks up can we predict whether the season will be plentiful or not."