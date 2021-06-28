STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Land scam: Records of more villages in Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram, Ranipet under scrutiny

NHAI acquired land for widening the Chennai-Bengaluru bypass into six lanes between Sriperumbudur and Walajah and paid Rs 123 crore to 87 landowners.

Published: 28th June 2021 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

NH-48, Chennai-Bengaluru

Picture for representation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a multi-crore land scam surfaced in Beemanthangal near Sriperumbudur in which government lands were grabbed, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and district administrations of Kancheepuram and Ranipet have been scrutinising land records of the villages through which the Chennai-Bengaluru NH passes.

NHAI acquired land for widening the Chennai-Bengaluru bypass into six lanes between Sriperumbudur and Walajah and paid Rs 123 crore to 87 landowners. However, last year the office of Commissioner of Land Administration found that pattas for land acquired in Beemanthangal for the project belonged to the government and land was transferred to individuals illegally.

Acting on a complaint, Kancheepuram district crime branch police on Wednesday arrested two persons who received Rs 33 crore from NHAI. They were charged for obtaining pattas through forgery. Pattas of the rest of landowners have got genuine records till 1985.

However, prior to that period, government lands were transferred to individuals without any proper documents, said official sources. "We are now scrutinising the land records for five villages - Vedal, Enathur, Pamal, Sriperumbudur and Pennalur from where land acquired for widening the road in Kancheepuram district," said an official.

He added that the quantum of land was high in Beemanthangal mainly because of the expansion of the existing toll gate. "In the rest of the villages, only five meters of land were acquired for widening," the official added.

The Ranipet district authorities said the road stretch has got enough land for widening into six lanes. "As of now, no land irregularities are found in the land records." In the meanwhile, NHAI has initiated proceedings to freeze the bank accounts of 85 landowners who received nearly Rs 90 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NHAI Kancheepuram Ranipet Beemanthangal Chennai Bengaluru Highway
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp